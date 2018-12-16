Third round: Fielding is trying to answer, but Alvarez is just doing work. Alvarez is ripping shots to the body, and Fielding doesn’t look like he will last the round. This is a mismatch. Right hand to the head and Fielding is down again. He is up at the eight-second count. It only takes a couple of seconds for another shot by Alvarez to bring Fielding to his knee, and the ref stops the fight.

Second round: Left hook lands by Alvarez to start the second round. Fielding has not been able to take advantage of his reach and height advantage. Alvarez is up close on Fielding and is landing shots to the body and using his uppercut. Fielding is trying to throw some combinations, but it doesn’t seem to be bothering Alvarez. Another body shot by Alvarez brings Fielding to his knees near the end of the round. This is just a matter of time for Canelo.