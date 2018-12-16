Canelo Alvarez spent all week craning his neck at the taller Rocky Fielding, and as the mind raced to what he thought of that sight, he showed on Saturday night what he was thinking.
The bigger they are, the harder they fall.
At 28, Alvarez (51-1-2) became the 10th Mexican fighter to win world titles in three weight classes by knocking down Fielding four times en route to a third-round technical knockout stoppage in front of a raucous 20,112 at Madison Square Garden.
Third round: Fielding is trying to answer, but Alvarez is just doing work. Alvarez is ripping shots to the body, and Fielding doesn’t look like he will last the round. This is a mismatch. Right hand to the head and Fielding is down again. He is up at the eight-second count. It only takes a couple of seconds for another shot by Alvarez to bring Fielding to his knee, and the ref stops the fight.
Winner: Canelo Alvarez, TKO
Second round: Left hook lands by Alvarez to start the second round. Fielding has not been able to take advantage of his reach and height advantage. Alvarez is up close on Fielding and is landing shots to the body and using his uppercut. Fielding is trying to throw some combinations, but it doesn’t seem to be bothering Alvarez. Another body shot by Alvarez brings Fielding to his knees near the end of the round. This is just a matter of time for Canelo.
With the latest undercard fights going the distance, it looks like the Canelo Alvarez vs. Rocky Fielding fight won’t start until past 8 p.m.
Sadam Ali just defeated Mauricio Herrera in the second of the televised fight card. Ryan Garcia stayed undefeated after an easy knockout win over Braulio Rodriguez to open the DAZN telecast.
Still to come is the Tevin Farmer and Francisco Fonseca fight before Alvarez and Fielding step into the ring.
The grand experiment of banking on the riches promised by the streaming of live sports begins in earnest Saturday night when middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez of Mexico seeks a third weight-class belt in his Madison Square Garden debut.
Alvarez’s bout against England’s Rocky Fielding, who wears the World Boxing Assn.’s secondary super-middleweight belt, will be an indicator as to how the new streaming service known as DAZN will fare in its effort to stand as “the Netflix of sports.”
DAZN, which signed Alvarez (50-1-2, 34 knockouts) to a guaranteed five-year, 11-fight contract for $365 million this fall, is also aligned with heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua of England as well as with promoters that include Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing, Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions and Bellator MMA.