Durable left-hander Alex Claudio was acquired by the Milwaukee Brewers from the Texas Rangers for a draft pick.
Claudio was 4-2 with a 4.48 ERA and one save in 65 relief appearances and one start this year. He has a 13-6 record with 12 saves and a 3.20 ERA in 206 relief appearances and two starts in five big league seasons.
Claudio is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this winter.
Slugger Edwin Encarnacion has been traded to Seattle and first baseman Carlos Santana has returned to the Indians in a three-team deal that also involved Tampa Bay.
The Rays got infielder Yandy Diaz and minor league right-hander Cole Slusser from Cleveland. The Indians also acquired first baseman Jake Bauers.
The swap came Thursday at the close of the winter meetings.
Uncertainty has surrounded the Dodgers at the winter meetings this week. They have the assets and deep pockets to unleash shock waves in the industry. Speculation has swirled. Rumors are rampant. But one thing is certain: The Dodgers are adding a veteran catcher, either in free agency or via trade, this offseason.
Scott Boras climbed atop a platform before a ceiling-scraping imitation fir bedecked with silver, gold and emerald ornaments as dozens of reporters swelled around him. On the penultimate day of the winter meetings, Boras came bearing corrections, metaphors and reassurances about the strength of the market for his premier client, free-agent outfielder Bryce Harper.
The revamped New York Mets bullpen is set to include a very familiar face — longtime reliever Jeurys Familia.
Familia reached a free-agent deal with the team that traded him away last summer, a person with knowledge of the contract told the Associated Press late Wednesday night.
Familia agreed to a $30-million deal over three years. The person spoke on condition of anonymity at the winter meetings because the team had not yet announced the move. Familia likely must pass a physical for the contract to be finalized.
The Dodgers are set to bolster their bullpen by reaching an agreement early Thursday to sign hard-throwing right-hander Joe Kelly to a three-year contract worth $25 million, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.
Mere hours after manager Brad Ausmus raved about veteran Albert Pujols’ pedigree, the Angels on Wednesday reached a preliminary agreement on a one-year, $2.5-million contract with free-agent first baseman Justin Bour, a person familiar with the deal said.
The Tampa Bay Rays are perfectly comfortable putting relief pitchers on the mound to begin games. But the chance to add an All-Star to their patchwork rotation, that was too good to pass up.
The Boston Red Sox have reached agreement with free-agent outfielder Gorkys Hernandez on a minor league deal.
The 31-year-old Hernandez hit 15 home runs while batting .234 with 40 RBIs in 142 games for San Francisco last season. In 2017, he didn't hit a home run in 310 at-bats.
The Giants recently opted not to offer Hernandez a contract for next year. He got a spring training invite to big league camp with the World Series champion Red Sox.
A person familiar with the negotiations says shortstop Jordy Mercer and the Detroit Tigers have agreed to a $5.25-million, one-year contract.
The person spoke to the Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because the agreement was subject to Mercer passing a physical exam.
Mercer had spent his entire seven-season big league career with the Pittsburgh Pirates. The 32-year-old hit .251 with six homers and 39 RBIs last season, down from 14 homers and 58 RBIs in 2017.