Yasiel Puig is talented and available, but will the Dodgers be able to trade him?

On the one hand, the 28-year-old right fielder can be a clubhouse nuisance whose focus and effort on the field fluctuate to maddening levels. That combination is why the Dodgers have tried trading him in recent years and it’s why clubs have been scared away. A recent example came in August when the Dodgers claimed Bryce Harper on waivers and the Washington Nationals, wanting nothing to do with Puig, declined to trade Harper to the Dodgers unless Los Angeles attached one of its top catching prospects, according to a person with knowledge of the situation. Even then, the Nationals would have waived Puig. Many teams consider Puig toxic, perhaps to an exaggerated degree, which doesn’t bode well for him in free agency next winter.