Angels remain active in chase for pitchers and a defensively oriented catcher

The encouraging thing is Eppler has been busy at baseball gatherings throughout his Angels tenure. He laid the groundwork for the acquisition of shortstop Andrelton Simmons at the 2015 general manager meetings. He traded for catcher Martin Maldonado the day after the 2016 winter meetings. A year ago, he dealt for second baseman Ian Kinsler on the third day of the winter meetings and announced the signing of infielder Zack Cozart two days later.