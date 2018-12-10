Baseball winter meetings: Will the Dodgers trade some outfielders?

L.A. needs some help at catcher and in the bullpen, so will they unload any of their many outfielders to get help in those areas? And will they talk to Bryce Harper? What about the Angels, how active will they be as they prepare to take the field under a new manager for the first time since 1999? Many of these questions could be answered this week at baseball’s annual winter meetings, which take place today through Thursday in Las Vegas. We’ll bring you all the news here.