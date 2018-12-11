Dodgers hint at their game plan as wheeling and dealing begins in Vegas

Friedman described Monday as a day for information gathering. Teams and agents were getting settled in, knocking out their first meetings. By Tuesday morning, he said, momentum toward moves is possible. But there is no imminent deadline. The Dodgers have all winter, spring and summer, up until the Aug. 31 waiver trade deadline, to construct their roster for another expected October run. They’ve used that entire window with success in the past so there’s no rush, but they’re active.