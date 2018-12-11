Angels reportedly pursued pitchers Nathan Eovaldi and Patrick Corbin before they signed elsewhere

But the Mariners, led by former Angels general manager Jerry Dipoto, were drawn to Cowart's dormant pitching ability. Cowart was a highly touted hard-throwing pitcher in high school in Georgia when he committed to the Angels as a position player. Upon encountering roadblocks at double A, where he hit around .220 in 2013 and 2014, Dipoto and the Angels considered moving Cowart back to the mound. The plan came back up this fall with Eppler, who said Cowart was preparing to pitch and play a position in spring training. Cowart threw an encouraging bullpen session sometime in the last six weeks.