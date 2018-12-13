Scott Boras holds court on the Bryce Harper sweepstakes at placid winter meetings

No longer do executives treat the winter meetings as an event which requires action. In the past, a team might arrive here with a shopping list, hell-bent on checking off its needs for the coming season. Now, these meetings often serve as only a prelude, a chance for people to interact in person before consummating deals later. And a newer generation of risk-adverse executives loathe creating artificial deadlines: There is no reason to make a move here just to make one, which helps explain the dearth of official activity this week.