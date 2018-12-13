Dodgers ready to add Joe Kelly to their bullpen

Kelly, 30, spent the last two-plus seasons as a reliever for the Boston Red Sox after beginning his career as a starter. He posted a 4.39 earned-run average in 73 appearances during the 2018 regular season, but allowed only one run in 11 1/3 innings in the playoffs as the Red Sox went on to defeat the Dodgers in five games in the World Series. Kelly also had a 2.73 ERA in 54 relief appearances in 2017.