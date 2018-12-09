Expect Angels to keep an eye on pitcher and catcher markets during MLB winter meetings

Still, the Angels perhaps could use someone like Marwin Gonzalez, the 29-year-old free agent who spent the last seven seasons as the Astros’ super utility guy. He can play everywhere; he can spell Pujols and prospects Matt Thaiss and Jared Walsh, both of whom seem ready to earn major league playing time next season, at first base; and he can provide consistent offense. Gonzalez, a switch hitter, had a down year in 2018, batting only .247 with 68 RBIs and 126 strikeouts. But he improved from the right-hand side and batted 10 points better than his career average from that side (.258).