Angels and free-agent first baseman Justin Bour agree to one-year deal

Bour would share duties with Pujols at first base, should both make it through spring training healthy. Of course, Pujols’ health has long been a point of concern. He had season-ending knee surgery last year and elbow surgery in September. He has not played more than 80 games at first base for the Angels since he played 95 games there in 2015, leaving a hole the Angels tried to plug with former players C.J. Cron, Jefry Marte and the late Luis Valbuena.