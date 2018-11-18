UCLA vs. USC: Bruins prevent Trojans from becoming bowl eligible with 34-27 win

The UCLA Bruins (3-8, 3-5 in Pac-12 Conference) used 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pick up the victory over the USC Trojans (5-6, 4-5) today at the Rose Bowl in the 88th edition of their rivalry game. The loss leaves USC still one win from becoming eligible for a bowl game. The Trojans’ regular-season finale is next Saturday against the third-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish at the Coliseum. The Bruins conclude their first season under coach Chip Kelly with a Pac-12 game against Stanford next Saturday at the Rose Bowl.