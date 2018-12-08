Live updates UFC 231: Round-by-round, fight-by-fight coverage

Featherweight champion Max Holloway (19-3) will take on top-ranked contender Brian Ortega (14-0) of Harbor City at UFC 231 on Saturday night at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. Also on the card will be former women’s strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk (15-2) battling former Muay Thai opponent Valentina Schevchenko(15-3) in a flyweight bout. Other fights on the card include: Alex Oliveira (19-5-1) vs. Gunnar Nelson (16-3-1) at welterweight; Hakeen Dawodu (8-1-1) vs. Kyle Bochniak (8-3) at featherweight and Jimi Manuwa (17-4) vs. Thiago Santos (19-6) at light-heavyweight.