Sports

Lakers vs. Heat, Game 5 highlights

The Lakers lost their first chance to clinch the franchise’s 17th NBA championship with a 111-108 oss to the Miami Heat on Friday night in Orlando, Fla.

Oct. 9, 2020
9:39 PM
Sports