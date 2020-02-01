3 Images
Lakers tribute to Kobe Bryant
A look at some of the best photos from the Lakers’ tribute to Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven others who were killed in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26.
Kobe Bryant jerseys sit in the stands at the Staples Center before the Lakers tribute to the star on Jan. 31. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Recording artist Usher sits alone at Staples Center before Friday’s game between the Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
The jerseys of Kobe Bryant, right, and his daughter Gianna are draped on the seats the two last sat on at Staples Center. (Kelvin Kuo / Associated Press)
