Photos: Lakers at Milwaukee Bucks
A look at some of the best images from the Lakers’ game against the Milwaukee Bucks on Dec. 19.
Bucks guard Wesley Matthews wraps up Lakers forward LeBron James during the first half of a game Dec. 19. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Bucks guard George Hill knocks the ball away from Lakers guard Avery Bradley during the first half of a game Dec. 19. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Lakers forward LeBron James puts up a shot during the first half of a game Dec. 19 against the Bucks. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo and Lakers center Dwight Howard battle for a loose ball during the first half of a game Dec. 19. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Lakers forward LeBron James drives past Bucks guard Wesley Matthews during the first half of a game Dec. 19. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis shoots in front of Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of a game Dec. 19. (Morry Gash / Associated Press)
