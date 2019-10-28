13 Images
Photos: Lakers defeat Charlotte Hornets, 120-101
Photos from the Lakers’ 120-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on Oct. 27, 2019.
Lakers forward Anthony Davis slams the ball home over Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard blocks a shot by Charlotte Hornets guard Devonte’ Graham in front of forward Cody Zeller during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard, left, battles Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon for a loose ball during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Alex Caruso slam dunks over Charlotte Hornets forward PJ Washington during the Lakers’ 120-101 win at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers coach Frank Vogel argues with officials during first half of the Lakers’ win over the Charlotte Hornets. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard is fouled by Charlotte Hornets guard Dwayne Bacon (7) during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard slam dunks over Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Zeller during the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard, left, and forward LeBron James flex after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the second half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star LeBron James puts up a shot as he drives past Charlotte defenders during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star Anthony Davis, right, is fouled by Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Zeller during the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, right, and Charlotte Hornets forward Cody Zeller recoil in pain after battling for a rebound during the Lakers’ 120-101 victory. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, left, steals the ball from Charlotte Hornets guard Terry Rozier during the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers star LeBron James flexes during the Lakers’ 120-101 victory over the Charlotte Hornets at Staples Center on Oct. 27, 2019. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
1/13