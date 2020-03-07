10 Images
Photos: Lakers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
The best images from the Lakers’ game against the Bucks at Staples Center.
LeBron James forces Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo into a turnover during the first half of a game March 6 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James dunks on Bucks forward Marvin Williams (20) and center Brook Lopez (11) during the first half of a game March 6 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James swings from the rim after dunking during the first half of a game March 6 against the Bucks at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James hangs from the rim after a dunk during the first half of a game against the Bucks on March 6 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James looks on during the first half of a game March 6 against the Bucks at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James defends Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of a game March 6 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard reacts to a foul call during a game against the Bucks on March 6 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard looks to pass during the first half of a game against the Bucks on March 6 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center Dwight Howard guards Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of a game March 6 at the Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James is guarded by Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of a game March 6 at Staples Center. (Gary Coronado / Los Angeles Times)
