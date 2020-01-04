10 Images
Photos: Lakers vs. Pelicans
The best images from the Lakers’ 123-113 victory over the Pelicans on Jan. 3, 2020.
The Pelicans’ Lonzo Ball, facing his former team, fouls the Lakers’ LeBron James in the first quarter Friday night at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Lakers’ LeBron James tosses powder into the air during his pregame ritual before Friday night’s tipoff. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes fouls Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the first half Friday night. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Danny Green shoots a three-pointer over New Orleans’ Josh Hart during the first quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma shadows the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram, a former Laker, during the second quarter at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma tries to drive past Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram in the second quarter. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Lakers’ LeBron James drives against the Pelicans’ Jrue Holiday, lower left, as Brandon Ingram looks on at Staples Center. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
The Lakers’ LeBron James lofts an alley-oop pass to teammate Anthony Davis against the Pelicans. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers center JaVale McGee looks to block a first-half shot attempt by the Pelicans’ Brandon Ingram. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Danny Green, who finished with 25 points, tries to maneuver around Pelicans center Jaxson Hayes for a shot in the first half. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)
