16 Images

Photos: Lakers vs. Rockets, Game 1

The best images from the Lakers’ 112-97 loss to the Houston Rockets in Game 1 of the second round of the NBA playoffs Friday night.

The Rockets’ Russell Westbrook, left, loses the ball while being defended by the Lakers’ Anthony Davis during the first half of Game 1 on Friday night near Orlando, Fla.  (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

The Lakers’ LeBron James, left, and Kyle Kuzma celebrate a play during the first half against the Rockets on Friday night. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Houston’s James Harden looks to pass while being defended by Lakers center Dwight Howard in the first half. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Rockets’ James Harden drives to the basket as the Lakers’ Markieff Morris (88) looks on in the first half. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers coach Frank Vogel directs his team during the first half against Houston on Friday night near Orlando, Fla. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Lakers star LeBron James applauds a first-half play Friday night in the NBA bubble near Orlando, Fla.  (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Lakers’ LeBron James throws down a slam during the first half of Game 1 against the Rockets on Friday night. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

James Harden directs the offense for Houston during the first half Friday night. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni watches from the bench during the first half of Game 1 against the Lakers. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Lakers’ LeBron James drives to the basket against the Rockets’ James Harden during the second half. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

LeBron James reacts after being called for a second-half foul on Friday night. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Rockets’ James Harden handles the ball as the Lakers’ Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, middle, and LeBron James defend during the second half. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Houston’s Russell Westbrook passes while being defended by the Lakers’ Markieff Morris in the second half Friday night. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Rockets’ Eric Gordon drives for a shot against the Lakers’ Dwight Howard (39) and Kyle Kuzma during the second half. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

Houston coach Mike D’Antoni reacts to a second-half call Friday night during Game 1. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

The Lakers’ Markieff Morris is swarmed by the Rockets’ Jeff Green, left, and Austin Rivers during the second half. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

