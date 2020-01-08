8 Images
Photos: Los Angeles Lakers vs. New York Knicks
A look at some of the best images from the Lakers’ game against the Knicks at Staples Center.
Lakers guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is hit in the head by Knicks forward Bobby Portis while driving to the basket during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope loses his headband after getting hit in the head by Knicks forward Bobby Portis during the second quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James celebrates after getting a basket and a foul during a game against the Knicks on Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / esLos Angeles Times)
Anthony Davis is fouled by Knicks center Mitchell Robinson during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James is fouled by Knicks guard Wayne Ellington (2) during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
LeBron James loses the ball as he’s fouled by Knicks guard Wayne Ellington, second from right, during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
JaVale McGee (7) and Danny Green (14) battle for loose ball with Knicks center Taj Gibson during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Knicks guard Elfrid Payton loses the ball in front of Lakers Javale McGee, Danny Green and Anthony Davis during the first quarter of a game Jan. 7 at Staples Center. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)
