Very short-handed Lakers lose to Celtics 120-107

“It was uncertainty,” James said, when asked what it was like for Bosh as he dealt with his blood clot issues. “Why me? How do you tackle this? What’s next? A lot of things that go through your head. You just gotta trust the medical staff that is put in place for you, get your second opinion if you need one to clear your head. And you take the necessary steps to getting back to being healthy. That’s what’s the most important.”