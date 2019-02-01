LeBron James’ return might only be start of changes for Lakers as they eye Anthony Davis

“Our untouchables are our young talent right now,” he said then. “We’ve already let everybody know that. We want to hang on to our young talent. People have been calling for it, but we’ve been saying no.” The cover of the Lakers’ 2016-17 media guide reinforced that idea by depicting the smiling faces of Larry Nance Jr., Brandon Ingram, Jordan Clarkson, D’Angelo Russell and Julius Randle, the supposed core of the future. All but Ingram are gone. Ingram, who has had 36 points and 19 points in his last two games, also could be leaving in one of the packages that The Times’ Broderick Turner reported had been offered by Johnson to Pelicans general manager Dell Demps. What direction do the Lakers take if they don’t get Davis or they don’t get a premier free agent this summer?