Magic Johnson as part of Lakers’ Kawhi Leonard free-agency pitch is a strange fit

In news first reported by The Times’ Broderick Turner on Friday, it was revealed that Leonard’s team has specifically asked Johnson to be part of the Lakers’ sales team when they pitch Leonard early next week at the beginning of the NBA’s free-agent signing period. The NBA told the Lakers that Johnson can’t be part of an official meeting because, since he quit, he has been actively advising players on other teams. So he will engage in a private meeting that will clearly have great influence.