LeBron James still rehabbing, hasn't begun on-court work yet

LeBron James hasn’t begun on-court work yet as he recovers from a strained groin he suffered Tuesday, Lakers coach Luke Walton said.
James was in the building as the Lakers had an unusual Sunday morning shootaround. So far, though, he has focused on getting treatment to allow his injury to heal.
“I don’t know what the daily routine in the training room is right now but he’s not on the floor, no,” Walton said.
James suffered the injury during the third quarter of the Lakers’ 127-101 win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas. Initial examinations indicated that James’ injury was relatively minor, and the muscle hadn’t torn and an MRI on Wednesday confirmed that. Still, given the potential for a groin injury to linger if it isn’t allowed to heal fully, the Lakers have said they will be cautious with James’ return.
While it’s unlikely James will be back for Wednesday’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, Walton declined to speculate on James’ availability. The Lakers have officially listed him as day-to-day.
“I really haven’t got that far into it yet,” Walton said. “We’re trying to get this thing going with the players we have so we’re focused on our game tonight and after tonight we’ll sit down and start thinking about what comes next.”