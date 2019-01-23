LeBron James is ruled out for Lakers game Thursday, but Rajon Rondo likely to play

LeBron James practiced Wednesday on a limited basis, but he has been ruled out for Thursday’s game against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Lakers coach Luke Walton said after practice. Rajon Rondo, meanwhile, practiced without limitations and is likely to play Thursday, depending on how he feels before the game.
“With him and Rondo it’s going to be again, how he’s feeling tomorrow morning and take it from there, and see how he’s doing the next day after that and the next day,” Walton said. “When they feel ready to play then they’ll play.”
James was cleared to participate in practice starting this week, but it is still unclear when he will return to full-contact practices. He strained his groin on Dec. 25 during the third quarter of the Lakers’ win over the Golden State Warriors.
He has missed 14 games so far and the Lakers have gone 5-9 without him.
Rondo has missed all 14 of those games as well after injuring a finger that required surgery, but has been fully cleared. He joked that he wore a red quarterback’s jersey, which indicates a player isn’t allowed to be tackled in football.
“Nobody’s really touched me,” Rondo said. “Except for Lance, he’s hacked me a couple times, but that’s just my jersey and my shoulder.”
Rondo tore a ligament in his right ring finger on Christmas and had surgery three days later. His injury’s timetable was originally listed as four to five weeks. The veteran point guard said if he needs to wear any wrap or brace on his fingers, he will not play.