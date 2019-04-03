Russell Westbrook second to record 20-20-20 game in win over Lakers

Not since Wilt Chamberlain accomplished it in 1968 had a player notched 20 points, 20 rebounds and 20 assists in an NBA game.
But with 1:04 left in the Oklahoma City Thunder’s game against the Lakers on Tuesday night, Russell Westbrook was so tantalizingly close — 20 points, 21 assists and 18 rebounds — that when Raymond Felton tried to check into the game for him, Westbrook waved him off.
He almost grabbed his 19th and 20th on the same possession, but after Westbrook grabbed his 19th rebound off a missed free throw, Alex Caruso denied Westbrook his 20th.
At the other end of the court, Westbrook waited under the basket for the next Lakers miss. Westbrook made history when Isaac Bonga missed a shot. The game stopped to recognize Westbrook as soon as he caught it. By then, that milestone was all that remained, the Thunder’s win already in hand.
The Thunder beat the Lakers 119-103, despite a spirited effort from a depleted Lakers team. Once again they played without LeBron James, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart or Tyson Chandler.
Westbrook, a Los Angeles native and star at UCLA, finished with 20 points, 21 assists and 20 rebounds. The Lakers were led by Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, who scored 23 points and made five three-pointers.