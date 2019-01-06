Lakers doomed by slow start in 108-86 loss to the Timberwolves

Missing three key players and lacking effort all around, the Lakers could not overcome an ice-cold start in Minnesota on Sunday.
Halfway through the first quarter, they’d only scored three points. While their offense improved marginally from there — how could it not? — the Lakers lost to the Minnesota Timberwolves, 108-86.
It was the Lakers’ sixth game without All-Star forward LeBron James, who will miss at least two more with a strained groin. The Lakers have gone 1-5 without James. They are also missing reserve point guard Rajon Rondo (sprained right ring finger) and starting forward Kyle Kuzma (back).
Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 28 points each.
Lance Stephenson led the Lakers with 14 points. Brandon Ingram finished with 13 points, all of them in the second quarter, on five-of-16 shooting from the field. Lonzo Ball didn’t score, missing all four of the shots he took, and finished with six rebounds and four assists.
The Lakers started an unusual lineup that included two centers, Ivica Zubac and JaVale McGee. Zubac scored nine points with eight rebounds and McGee had two points, two rebounds and an assist.
The most effective center was reserve Tyson Chandler, who had six points and 10 rebounds in 22 minutes with a plus-minus rating of 1, compared to the -19 of Zubac in 18 minutes and -23 of McGee in 15 minutes.