Lakers have fun for the first time in a while in 124-106 win over Wizards

As Green regained his composure, the Lakers bench (mostly populated by starter at that point) lost theirs. They jumping and hollering and waved their towels. Stephenson, now unguarded, shot a jumper that swished through the net. His teammates on the bench began jumping and yelling. One fell flat on his back in disbelief. JaVale McGee and Scott Machado rolled around on the baseline in a two-person pile. Luke Walton watched his players form a few feet away, grinning with his hands on his hips.