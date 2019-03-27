Lakers have fun for the first time in a while in 124-106 win over Wizards

There are times when the joy with which Lance Stephenson plays can permeate the roster and the building. Those moments don’t always coincide with the right basketball play, but sometimes they do.
One of those moments came in the second quarter against the Washington Wizards when Stephenson sized up Jeff Green, stepped left, right, then crossed him over (possibly stepping on Green’s foot) sending Green stumbling several yards backward.
As Green regained his composure, the Lakers bench (mostly populated by starter at that point) lost theirs. They jumping and hollering and waved their towels. Stephenson, now unguarded, shot a jumper that swished through the net. His teammates on the bench began jumping and yelling. One fell flat on his back in disbelief. JaVale McGee and Scott Machado rolled around on the baseline in a two-person pile. Luke Walton watched his players form a few feet away, grinning with his hands on his hips.
The quarter ended five seconds later and JaVale McGee was still on the ground. Wide-eyed, with his mouth agape, Stephenson came over to clasp McGee’s hand and bring him back to his feet.
It was the most fun the Lakers had had on the court in a very long while. That energy never left them Tuesday night. The Lakers beat the Washington Wizards, 124-106, notching their 33rd win of the season. With two more they will match last year’s total of 35 wins.
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope led the Lakers with 29 points while Washington’s Bradley Beal led all scorers with 32 points. LeBron James scored 23 points with 14 assists and seven rebounds. Scott Machado, on a 10-day contract after spending the season with the South Bay Lakers, scored his first NBA points with a three-pointer in the fourth quarter.
The Lakers will play the Utah Jazz tomorrow.