A look at the NBA’s pre-bubble quarantine for reporters
Los Angeles Times Lakers reporter Tania Ganguli is quarantined at Disney World, preparing to enter the NBA bubble where the league hopes to finish out the current basketball season. This is what it’s like as she waits through seven days of being COVID-free before she can officially enter.
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering football, first for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla., then the Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An alumnus of Northwestern University and Arcadia High School, she has written about everything from high school sports to college football to boat racing during the past 15 years.