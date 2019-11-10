Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Lakers

Lakers’ winning streak ends against shorthanded Raptors

Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket for a layup against the Raptors on Nov. 10, 2019, at Staples Center.
Lakers forward LeBron James drives to the basket for a layup against the Raptors on Sunday at Staples Center.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Nov. 10, 2019
9:15 PM
The Lakers faced an opponent Sunday night that refused to wallow in its recent misfortune.

Consequently, the Toronto Raptors ended the Lakers’ winning streak at seven.

The Lakers (7-2) lost to the Raptors (7-2), 113-104, despite a triple-double from LeBron James and 27 points from Anthony Davis. Toronto was led by Pascal Siakam (24 points) and Fred VanVleet (23 points).

The Toronto Raptors are the defending NBA champions, but they entered this game looking very different from the team that toppled the Golden State Warriors in June. Kawhi Leonard left to play for the Clippers, Danny Green joined the Lakers, and on Friday both All-Star point guard Kyle Lowry and veteran big man Serge Ibaka sustained long-term injuries.

Still, Toronto figured out a way to win, dominating the second half. The Lakers led by eight points at halftime, and then were outscored by 18 points through the first few minutes of the fourth quarter.

The Raptors built a double-digit lead with as little as 3:50 left in the game, but then the Lakers seemed to snap back into form. A scoring drought for the Raptors, caused by staunch Lakers defense, helped the hosts pull themselves to within striking distance.

Kyle Kuzma, who had two points in the first three quarters, made back-to-back three-pointers to bring the Lakers to within six.

Toronto then took advantage of missed threes by the Lakers to score on fastbreaks to secure the win.

James finished with 13 points, 13 rebounds and 15 assists.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli
Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times.   
