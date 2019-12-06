LeBron James and Anthony Davis combine for 70 in Lakers’ latest road rout at Portland

NBA road trips can present grueling, hostile situations for some teams.

For these Lakers they are mostly fun and games.

On Friday night, the Lakers continued their stampede through the Northwest Division with a 136-111 win in Portland. They finished 3-0 on their trip with wins over the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz and the Trail Blazers, and have won 11 consecutive road games.

Only two seasons in Lakers history have had longer road winning streaks — the 1972-73 season when the Lakers won 12 consecutive road games, and the 1971-72 season, when the Lakers won 16 road games in a row.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis and LeBron James left the game with a little more than three minutes remaining, with Davis having scored 39 points — all in the first three quarters — and James having scored 31.

Portland entered the game having won four of five, but dropped to 9-14, while the Lakers improved to 20-3, the best in the Western Conference.

The Lakers’ defense was solid, but it was their offense that buried the Trail Blazers. They made 61.9% of their shots in the first half, and nine of 13 three-pointers. That helped create a 15-point cushion at halftime.

The Lakers return home to play the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday before leaving town again for a five-game trip that begins Wednesday.

