Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Organist Dieter Ruehle took Kobe Bryant ‘Higher’

By Mark PottsVideo Journalist 
Feb. 2, 2020
7:27 AM
Share

Dieter Ruehle is the organist for the Los Angeles Dodgers and Los Angeles Kings.

But he started as the organist and DJ for the Los Angeles Lakers, performing those duties for 15 years. 2016 was his final year, as well as Kobe Bryant’s.

Ruehle looks back on that time, discussing the song he’d play specifically for Bryant when he hit a big shot. After Bryant’s basketball career, the two stayed in touch and even worked together on Bryant’s podcast, “The Punies.”

But it’s the song “Higher,” by the Game, that sticks with Ruehle. “To me, that song is an instant Kobe memory,” he says.

LakersSports
Newsletter
All things Lakers, all the time.

Get all the Lakers news you need in Tania Ganguli's weekly newsletter.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.
Mark Potts
Follow Us
A native of Enid, Okla., Mark Potts graduated from the University of Oklahoma with a master’s degree in broadcast journalism.
More From the Los Angeles Times
Advertisement