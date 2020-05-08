Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Ex-Laker Shannon Brown is accused of shooting at two people in Georgia

Lakers guard Shannon Brown is shown at left with Kobe Bryant.
Guard Shannon Brown (12), shown with Kobe Bryant, played with the Lakers for parts of three seasons and won NBA titles with them in 2009 and 2010.
(Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)
By Associated Press
May 8, 2020
2:14 PM
TYRONE, Ga. — 

Former NBA guard Shannon Brown, who played with the Lakers from 2009 to 2011, faces charges in suburban Atlanta after he was accused of firing a rifle at two people who were looking at homes for sale, police said.

Brown, 34, was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault stemming from an incident May 2 at his home in Tyrone, Ga. He is free after he posted bond Monday.

Brown, who won NBA titles with the Lakers in 2009 and 2010, told police he thought the couple were trying to break into his home, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.

The couple told police they were in the area looking for homes and noticed a for-sale sign in front of Brown’s home. They told investigators the front door was open and they entered after yelling out their intentions to tour the home.

“They stated that they heard a voice acknowledge them and once inside, at some point, Mr. Brown came from upstairs with a rifle and detained them,“ Lt. Philip Nelson said. “Shortly thereafter, he let them go and they stated he fired his rifle towards them as they were leaving.”

No one was injured, Nelson said. Investigators who responded found one empty shell casing at the scene.

Brown’s home in Fayette County is listed for sale, police said.

Brown, who shares a daughter with ex-wife R&B singer Monica, played for several other NBA teams and currently plays in Ice Cube’s Big3 league, which features three-on-three teams.

Lakers
