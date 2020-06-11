Vanessa Bryant reveals tattoos of ‘sweet messages’ from Kobe and Gianna

Vanessa Bryant has a “sweet message” from Kobe and another from Gianna with her at all times.

Bryant shared videos Wednesday on Instagram of tattoos she recently had inked on her wrist and neck in honor of her husband and their daughter, both of whom were among the nine people who died in a Jan. 26 helicopter crash.

Both tattoos appear to be mainly words. While the content is not clear from the videos, Bryant uses the words “sweet message” to describe each tattoo.

“Shoutout to @nikkohurtado for coming over and helping me get my Gigi’s sweet message transferred on me,” Bryant wrote on Instagram to go with a video that shows her displaying a tattoo on the inside of her right wrist. She added a hashtag that seems to indicate she got that one done in February.

A second video shows Los Angeles tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado transferring Kobe’s words onto the right side of Bryant’s neck as part of a tattoo that appears to run down to her shoulder.

“I wanted my boo boo’s @kobebryant sweet message transferred on me. @nikkohurtado came through for me,” she wrote in a post that also included a #throwback hashtag. “Thank you!”

Hurtado, who shared both of the posts, wrote back: “Truly honored to give you something to keep with you my friend.”

During the public memorial service for her husband and daughter on Feb. 24 at Staples Center, Bryant spoke of a “sweet text” the Lakers legend had sent her weeks before he died. In it, she said, he “mentioned how he wanted to spend time together. Just the two of us without our kids, because I’m his best friend first.

“We never got the chance to do it. We were busy taking care of our girls and just doing our regular, everyday responsibilities. But I’m thankful I have that recent text. It means so much to me.”