Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Advertisement
Share
Lakers

Kyle Kuzma’s last-second three-pointer lifts Lakers to victory over Nuggets

Kyle Kuzma is congratulated by his Lakers teammates after hitting the game-winning shot.
Kyle Kuzma is congratulated by his Lakers teammates after hitting the game-winning shot during the final second of a 124-121 win over the Denver Nuggets on Monday.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Aug. 10, 2020
9:05 PM
Share
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

Kyle Kuzma had done this so many times before — enough so that his teammates identified him as their go-to if they needed a game-winner.

They had 4.5 seconds to win this game. LeBron James inbounded the ball and with a play to get him open, Kuzma stepped behind the three-point line to take an open shot. It swished through with 0.4 seconds left and Kuzma bounced back down the court as the Denver Nuggets took a time out.

On the virtual fan board behind the Lakers bench, Kuzma’s mother, Karri, grinned and clapped.

The Lakers (52-18) beat the Nuggets, 124-121, snapping a three-game losing streak in the NBA’s bubble.

Advertisement

×

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers highlights.

“I think Jesus could be in front if me and I’d probably still shoot,” Kuzma said about his game-winner. “I’m starting on most teams in this league and everyone knows it. It just so happens I’m playing behind the two best players in the NBA.”

James scored 29 points, Anthony Davis scored 27 and Kuzma had 25.

After a Saturday night outing in which the Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers, several Lakers went back into the gym for extra work. Among them, were Davis and James.

James was coming off one of his best games in the bubble, in which he scored 31 points with seven assists and eight rebounds, while Davis was coming off his worst. He made only three of his 14 shots and none of his four three-point attempts. His plus/minus rating was negative-21 against Indiana.

Advertisement

James shot a video of their work and posted it to Instagram, lauding his teammates for their behind-the-scenes efforts to improve. Davis, who rarely uses Instagram for personal reasons, replied on the medium.

Lakers

Lakers are losing and their offense ranks last in the bubble. Is the problem mental?

Lakers coach Frank Vogel and forward Anthony Davis speak with a referee.

Lakers

Lakers are losing and their offense ranks last in the bubble. Is the problem mental?

Lakers coach Frank Vogel has thought about separating players to help their mental well-being. Is bubble life having an adverse effect on the team?

“Ima get it back my dawg!” he wrote. “I promise you that!!”

Davis’s effort in Monday’s game against the Nuggets echoed that statement.

Advertisement

The Nuggets got double-digit contributions from eight different players. Denver is third in the West, a game and a half behind the Clippers.

Lakers
Tania Ganguli

Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering football, first for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla., then the Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An alumnus of Northwestern University and Arcadia High School, she has written about everything from high school sports to college football to boat racing during the past 15 years.

More From the Los Angeles Times

Advertisement