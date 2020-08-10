Kyle Kuzma’s last-second three-pointer lifts Lakers to victory over Nuggets

Kyle Kuzma had done this so many times before — enough so that his teammates identified him as their go-to if they needed a game-winner.

They had 4.5 seconds to win this game. LeBron James inbounded the ball and with a play to get him open, Kuzma stepped behind the three-point line to take an open shot. It swished through with 0.4 seconds left and Kuzma bounced back down the court as the Denver Nuggets took a time out.

On the virtual fan board behind the Lakers bench, Kuzma’s mother, Karri, grinned and clapped.

The Lakers (52-18) beat the Nuggets, 124-121, snapping a three-game losing streak in the NBA’s bubble.

Advertisement

× Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Lakers highlights.

“I think Jesus could be in front if me and I’d probably still shoot,” Kuzma said about his game-winner. “I’m starting on most teams in this league and everyone knows it. It just so happens I’m playing behind the two best players in the NBA.”

James scored 29 points, Anthony Davis scored 27 and Kuzma had 25.

Vogel said he stole that last play of the game, which led to Kuzma’s game winner, from the Atlanta Hawks when Mike Budenholzer was their coach and used to run it for Kyle Korver and Paul Millsap. — Tania Ganguli (@taniaganguli) August 11, 2020

After a Saturday night outing in which the Lakers lost to the Indiana Pacers, several Lakers went back into the gym for extra work. Among them, were Davis and James.

James was coming off one of his best games in the bubble, in which he scored 31 points with seven assists and eight rebounds, while Davis was coming off his worst. He made only three of his 14 shots and none of his four three-point attempts. His plus/minus rating was negative-21 against Indiana.

Advertisement

James shot a video of their work and posted it to Instagram, lauding his teammates for their behind-the-scenes efforts to improve. Davis, who rarely uses Instagram for personal reasons, replied on the medium.

“Ima get it back my dawg!” he wrote. “I promise you that!!”

Davis’s effort in Monday’s game against the Nuggets echoed that statement.

Advertisement

The Nuggets got double-digit contributions from eight different players. Denver is third in the West, a game and a half behind the Clippers.