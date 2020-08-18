The Lakers are not locks. The Lakers are not unbeatable. The Lakers are not the Lakers.

The Lakers don’t have the championship presence they possessed before the four-month pandemic shutdown. The Lakers don’t have the championship consistency they carried into the NBA’s bubble season last month.

The Lakers showed up for the opening of the playoffs Tuesday night near Orlando, Fla., looking frighteningly like the team that slogged its way through the eight previous meaningless seeding games.

If there really is a switch that great teams access for the postseason, the Western Conference’s top-seeded Lakers couldn’t find it. If there really is a sense of urgency that great teams summon in these situations, the West’s best team lost it under a pile of bricks.

Pure and simple, down the stretch, when it counted, the eighth-seeded and exhausted Portland Trail Blazers kicked their butts.

Down six points midway through the fourth quarter, the Blazers outscored the Lakers by 13 points down the stretch for a stunning 100-93 victory in the opener of the seven-game, first-round series.

“It’s one game,” said Portland star Damian Lillard, but he was vastly understating it. It’s a game that showed how much the Lakers miss the opted-out guard Avery Bradley, their defense collapsing in the final minutes in allowing a trio of three-pointers by Lillard, Carmelo Anthony and Gary Trent Jr.

It’s a game that showed how much the Lakers miss a third scoring option, with James and Anthony Davis combining for 51 points while the rest of the team mostly stumbled into the shadows.

As a team, the Lakers missed 27 of 32 three-point attempts. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope missed all nine of his shots. It didn’t help that James and Davis each missed a pair of free throws late as part of a team effort that missed 11 of 31 free throws.

More than anything, it’s a game that showed how this Lakers team that hasn’t seemed right, still isn’t right.

Afterward, when The Times’ Tania Ganguli asked James when that urgency would return, he said he had no idea.

“I can’t answer that question,” he said.

It’s clear, and James has hinted about this for a couple of weeks, but the Lakers miss the momentum generated by the great Staples Center fans. On the first day of the postseason, there’s no place like the corner of 11th and Figueroa. The crowds show up early. They puff out their chests and claim their turf and spend the next two months making life miserable for all who dare visit.

The Lakers earned home-court advantage but can’t enjoy it. A veteran team that is energized by the crowd has lost that source of energy.

Remember before the pandemic when James said he couldn’t imagine playing with no fans? His worst fears are being realized, and throughout the team, it shows.

“This is different,” he said. “This is different, in the bubble with no fans ...”

Of course, with 23 points, 17 rebounds and 16 assists — the first player in NBA playoff history with that sort of line — he was still focused, saying, “As far as me being locked into the game plan, that doesn’t change one bit.”

But he was not thrilled with his team.

“We have some great opportunities. We had some great looks. We just didn’t knock them down,” James said.

And about that defense, he added, “We had a couple of breakdowns, which you can’t have.”

There’s another momentum problem with this series. While Portland has had to play its way into the postseason with a series of must-win bubble games, the Lakers have treated it like summer camp.

Can they get into the spirit quick enough in this bad matchup against a team that is desperate enough?

“That’s what we’re up against. ... That team has been basically playing Game 7s for the last two weeks,” Lakers coach Frank Vogel said. “We have to execute and make shots down the stretch.”

Vogel is now 0-1 in his playoff career as Lakers coach. James lost his playoff opener for only the second time in 14 postseasons.

“It’s one game. We’re very confident in our group still,” Vogel said. “I was pleased with our competitive spirit. We didn’t make shots. We’ll continue to work on our shot quality.”

There is help coming.

While Bradley is gone, Rajon Rondo could be back soon after breaking his thumb during the second day of restart practice.

They miss his court smarts. They miss him so much, Vogel said he was thrilled just to see Rondo on the bench.

“I’m excited about it. I really am,” Vogel said. “He’s a big part of our team identity, our intelligence, our DNA. He’s a big part of all of that. To have him back I think is really going to enhance our whole energy and juice as a group.”

They indeed need both energy and juice. And they need it now.

Plaschke reported from Los Angeles.

