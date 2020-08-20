Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Lakers

Lakers go old school in dominating Game 2 win over Trail Blazers

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, and Portland Trail Blazers forward Wenyen Gabriel battle for the ball during Game 2.  (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Lakers forward LeBron James, left, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. battle for a loose ball during Game 2.  (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Portland Trail Blazers’ Carmelo Anthony passes during Game 2 against the Lakers.  (Kevin C. Cox / Associated Press)
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum brings the ball upcourt against the Lakers.  (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, blocks a shot by Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard during Game 2.  (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Trent Jr. drives in front of Lakers forward LeBron James during Game 2.  (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Lakers forward LeBron James, second from right, walk off the court during halftime against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2.  (Kevin C. Cox / Associated Press)
Lakers coach Frank Vogel, right, talks with forward Anthony Davis during Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.  (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Lakers forward LeBron James drives on Portland Trail Blazers forward Carmelo Anthony during Game 2.  (Kevin C. Cox / Associated Press)
Lakers forward Anthony Davis is called for a foul during Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.  (Kevin C. Cox / Associated Press)
Portland Trail Blazers guard CJ McCollum puts up a shot during Game 2 against the Lakers.  (Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images)
Lakers guard JR Smith puts up a shot during a win over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2.  (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
Lakers star LeBron James celebrates during the third quarter of Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers.  (Kevin C. Cox / Associated Press)
Lakers star LeBron James reacts after a dunk during the third quarter against the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2.  (Kevin C. Cox / Associated Press)
Lakers center Dwight Howard, left, and guard JR Smith celebrate after beating the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2.  (Kim Klement / Associated Press)
By Tania GanguliStaff Writer 
Aug. 20, 2020
8:31 PM
ORLANDO, Fla. — 

Before the Lakers took the court Thursday night, the warmup music took on a very old school vibe.

“Real Love” by Mary J. Blige, “ABC” by the Jackson Five; songs by Puff Daddy, the Bee Gees and Soul II Soul played. They were songs from different eras and genres but with one common theme — they all came from a time when it would have been unthinkable for the Lakers to go eight years, three months and two days without a playoff win.

That was exactly how long it had been.

On Thursday night, that particular curse ended.

The Lakers dominated the Portland Trail Blazers 111-88, recovering from a Game 1 loss with a blowout win. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope got his shooting touch back, Anthony Davis imposed his aggression, LeBron James exploited the double teams, and the Lakers’ defense, for one night, broke a tired Trail Blazers team.

Davis had 21 points at halftime, finishing with 31 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. James added 10 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

The Lakers took an early lead and held control over the Trail Blazers through the first quarter. Caldwell-Pope made his first three-pointer of the series with eight minutes to go in the first quarter and immediately followed with another one. The Lakers led by anywhere from six to 11 points for most of the second quarter until a burst before halftime.

James spearheaded a 12-2 run in the first half’s final three minutes. He assisted Davis on two shots, hit a floater of his own and Davis made a three-pointer. At halftime, the Lakers led 56-39.

Third-quarter starts have been a problem for the Lakers lately, but that peccadillo did not appear Thursday night. They opened the third quarter with a 12-2 run and never looked back, leading by 30 going into the final 12 minutes.

Highlights from the Lakers’ 111-88 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers in Game 2 on Thursday.

Three observations

  • To start the second quarter, coach Frank Vogel tried a new lineup, adding a player he hadn’t played at all in Game 1: JR Smith. Dion Waiters, who only played one minute in Game 1, also saw playing time, starting the second quarter.
  • Portland star Damian Lillard suffered a dislocated finger during the third quarter and didn’t return to the game. Lillard scored 18 points for the Blazers, but only made one of seven three-point attempts.
  • The Lakers continued their strong defense against Portland. As a result, Portland only made 25% of its threes and had its first bubble game in which it scored less than 100 points.
Lakers
Tania Ganguli

Tania Ganguli covers the Lakers for the Los Angeles Times. Previously, she spent six years covering football, first for the Florida Times-Union in Jacksonville, Fla., then the Houston Chronicle and ESPN. An alumnus of Northwestern University and Arcadia High School, she has written about everything from high school sports to college football to boat racing during the past 15 years.

