The Lakers moved closer to winning their first title in a decade with a 124-114 victory over the Miami Heat in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday in Orlando, Fla.

The Lakers hold a 2-0 series lead in the best-of-seven championship series. The Finals continue Sunday, with Game 3 tipping off at 4:30 p.m. PDT.

Here’s a selection of 10 images of Game 2 from longtime Los Angeles Times photographer Wally Skalij.

Lakers center Dwight Howard battles for a rebound with Miami’s Jae Crowder, left, and Jimmy Butler in the first quarter of Game 2. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma tries to pass under pressure during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Miami’s Kendrick Nunn charges into Lakers guard Alex Caruso during the second quarter of Game 2 on Friday. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James battles for a rebound against Miami’s Jimmy Butler in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis and Miami’s Jae Crowder collide during the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Antony Davis dunks over Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, center, and Jimmy Butler during the second quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis scores a basket over the Miami defense in Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Miami’s Kendrick Nunn, left, knocks the ball away from Lakers guard Rajon Rondo during Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James steals the ball from Miami’s Jimmy Butler during the fourth quarter of Game 2 of the NBA Finals. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)