Photos | Lakers beat Timberwolves, advance to the playoffs

The Lakers defeated the Minnesota Timberwolves 108-102 on Tuesday night at Crypto.com Arena in an NBA play-in game to earn the No. 7 seed in the playoffs.
The victory sends the Lakers to Memphis to play the Grizzlies in Game 1 of a first-round series Sunday.
The Lakers trailed by 15 points, 80-65, in the third quarter before holding Minnesota to 14 fourth-quarter points to get back into the game. But after Dennis Schroder gave the Lakers a 98-95 lead with 1.4 seconds left, Anthony Davis fouled Timberwolves guard Mike Conley on a three-pointer, with Conley making all three free throws to force overtime.
The Lakers then scored seven of the first nine points in overtime to take control of the game and pull out the victory.
Minnesota will host the winner of the 9/10 play-in game between host New Orleans and Oklahoma City on Friday for the eighth and final seed in the playoffs. The Pelicans and Thunder play Wednesday.
