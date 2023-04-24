Advertisement
Photos | LeBron lifts Lakers past Grizzlies in Game 4

Lakers LeBron James celebrates his basket after being fouled by a Grizzlies player in overtime.
The Lakers’ LeBron James celebrates his basket after being fouled by a Grizzlies player in overtime in Game 4.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
By Wally SkalijStaff Photographer 
The Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime 117-111 on Monday in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers head into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 23 points while LeBron James added 22. The Lakers can close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday in Memphis.

The Lakers' LeBron James blocks the shot of the Grizzlies' Desmond Bane in the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
The Grizzlies' Ja Morant drives between Troy Brown Jr., left, and Anthony Davis but misses the basket in the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers guard Austin Reeves is fouled by Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane in the second quarter.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)
Lakers Anthony Davis blocks the host of Grizzlies Ja Morant in the closing second of the fourth quarter
Lakers forward Anthony Davis blocks Ja Morant’s shot in the closing second of the fourth quarter.
(Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Wally Skalij

Wally Skalij joined the Los Angeles Times as a staff photographer in 1997.

