Photos | LeBron lifts Lakers past Grizzlies in Game 4

The Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime 117-111 on Monday in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers head into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead.
Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 23 points while LeBron James added 22. The Lakers can close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday in Memphis.
