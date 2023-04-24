Photos | LeBron lifts Lakers past Grizzlies in Game 4

The Lakers defeated the Memphis Grizzlies in overtime 117-111 on Monday in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. The Lakers head into Game 5 with a 3-1 series lead.

Austin Reaves led the Lakers with 23 points while LeBron James added 22. The Lakers can close out the series in Game 5 on Wednesday in Memphis.

The Lakers’ LeBron James blocks the shot of the Grizzlies’ Desmond Bane in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

The Grizzlies’ Ja Morant drives between Troy Brown Jr., left, and Anthony Davis but misses the basket in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Advertisement

Lakers guard Austin Reeves is fouled by Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane in the second quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)