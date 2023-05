Any hope of a Lakers sweep in the second round of the NBA playoffs was shattered Thursday in the Golden State Warriors’ dominant, 127-100 victory in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinals.

Here are some of the game’s biggest moments as captured by Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Wally Skalij.

Lakers forward Tristan Thompson, left, gets hit in the face by Warriors forward Draymond Green while reaching for a loose ball in the fourth quarter. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt, left, and forward Anthony Davis battle for a loose ball in front of Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins in the first quarter. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times)

Lakers players (from left) Dennis Schroder, Austin Reaves, Rui Hachimura, D’Angelo Russell and Jarred Vanderbilt sit on the bench in the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward Anthony Davis, left, watches as Golden State Warriors guard Moses Moody hangs on the rim after a dunk in the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Golden State Warriors guard Donte DiVincenzo, left, grabs a loose ball in front of Lakers forward Anthony Davis during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, right, passes the ball as Lakers forward LeBron James defends during the second half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers forward LeBron James, center, drives to the basket between Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins, left, and guard Donte DiVincenzo during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)

Lakers guard D’Angelo Russell, right, goes up for a shot while pressured by Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half. (Wally Skalij / Los Angeles Times)