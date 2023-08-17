Lakers open season against NBA team that ended their last season

Lakers forward LeBron James, center, is introduced before Game 4 of the NBA Western Conference Finals against the Denver Nuggets on May 22.

The Lakers will open the upcoming NBA season the same way they ended the last — facing the Denver Nuggets under a national spotlight.

The teams, which met in last spring’s Western Conference finals, will play the first game of the 2023-24 season at Denver’s Ball Arena on Oct. 24 on Turner Sports, part of a season-opening doubleheader.

This season marks the last that the Lakers and Clippers will share Crypto.com Arena as co-tenants. They will play one another four times beginning Nov. 1 and Jan. 7 in Lakers home games. The series finishes with Clippers home games on Jan. 23 and Feb. 28.

The Lakers’ longest road trips are a pair of six-game stretches, the first from Jan. 27 through Feb. 5 that spans both coasts, with games at Golden State, Houston, Atlanta, Boston, New York and Charlotte. Another lengthy trip begins March 27 at Milwaukee, with stops in Memphis, Indiana, Brooklyn and Toronto before concluding in Washington on April 3.

The Lakers will enjoy a nearly unbroken stretch in Los Angeles from Feb. 28 — the final matchup against the Clippers — until March 24, with the only trip in that span a one-game visit to Sacramento on March 13.