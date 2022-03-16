LA Times Today: The Lakers must trade LeBron James. Why it’s the best path forward (Column)

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

The NBA season is headed towards the home stretch and the Lakers are battling for a spot in the playoff play-in games. Not exactly the expectations when the season began in October.



Lebron James is 37 years old and in his fourth season with the Lakers.



L.A. Times Bill Plaschke writes the quickest way for the team to rebuild is by moving King James.