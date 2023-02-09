LA Times Today: How LeBron James claimed the NBA’s scoring title

LeBron James broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, passing Lakers great Kareem Abdul Jabbar.



LeBron’s fade away jumper late in the third quarter of Tuesday’s game broke a milestone that stood for nearly four decades and etched his name in the history books.



Following the game LeBron spoke about how his accomplishment hasn’t really sunk in yet.



L.A. Times LZ Granderson has been following James’ entire career and joined L.A. Times Today to talk about it.