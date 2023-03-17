LA Times Today: How Lindsay Gottlieb blends family into USC’s ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ season

The USC women’s basketball team is having a renaissance. They’ve won more than 20 games for the first time in nearly a decade.



Trojan head coach Lindsay Gottlieb calls it a once-in-a-lifetime season. And she’s a coach who knows winning seasons, leading Cal to seven NCAA tournament appearances, including a final four berth.



Before joining USC in 2022, Gottlieb served as assistant coach for the Cleveland Cavaliers — only the seventh female assistant coach in NBA history.



And now she’s known for something else: being a hands on coach and a hands on mom at the same time.