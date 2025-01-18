UFC 311 live updates: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano start time, how to watch, odds

UFC 311 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between current champion Islam Makhachev (26-3) taking on No. 10-ranked challenger Renato Moicano (20-5-1).
Makhachev was supposed to face No. 1-ranked challenger Arman Tsarukyan in a highly-anticipated rematch, but Tsarukyan sustained a back injury hours before the weigh-in Friday and was forced out of the fight.
Moicano stepped in on short notice because he was already on the card and originally set to face Beneil Dariush.
The pay-per-view card begins at 7 p.m. Cage walks for the title fight are expected to begin around 9 p.m.
Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano betting odds
DraftKings has Islam Makhachev listed as a -800 betting favorite and Renato Moicano as a +550 betting underdog.
Makhachev’s original opponent, Arman Tsarukyan, who was forced out of the fight on Friday because of a back injury, was originally slated a +300 underdog.
These are the near-closing betting odds for Makhachev’s title run in 2022.
- Makhachev -400 betting favorite; Dustin Poirier +300
- Makhachev -260 betting favorite; Alexander Volkanovski +210 — second fight
- Makhachev -380 betting favorite; Alexander Volkanovski +310 — first fight
- Makhachev -195 betting favorite; Charles Oliveira +170
How to watch UFC 311: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano
UFC 311 takes place at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood on Saturday night.
Early prelims begin at 3 p.m. on ESPN+, FX and UFC Fight Pass. At 5 p.m., the action switches over to ESPN+ and ESPNews for more preliminary bouts.
The pay-per-view event begins at 7 p.m., and the card is available exclusively through ESPN+ — a separate ESPN+ subscription is required in order to purchase the event. Rates vary depending on standalone purchase and package bundles.
If you’re in the Southern California area, tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster.
The UFC website features a directory listing bars and restaurants nationwide that will be showing the event.