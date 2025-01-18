UFC 311 live updates: Islam Makhachev vs. Renato Moicano start time, how to watch, odds

UFC 311 will be headlined by a lightweight title fight between current champion Islam Makhachev (26-3) taking on No. 10-ranked challenger Renato Moicano (20-5-1).

Makhachev was supposed to face No. 1-ranked challenger Arman Tsarukyan in a highly-anticipated rematch, but Tsarukyan sustained a back injury hours before the weigh-in Friday and was forced out of the fight.

Moicano stepped in on short notice because he was already on the card and originally set to face Beneil Dariush.

The pay-per-view card begins at 7 p.m. Cage walks for the title fight are expected to begin around 9 p.m.