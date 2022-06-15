Share
Angels vs. Dodgers: Live updates, start time and analysis

Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson delivers against the New York Mets on June 3.
Dodgers starter Tyler Anderson delivers against the New York Mets on June 3. Anderson carries a 7-0 record and a 3.07 earned-run average over 11 appearances this season.
(John McCoy / Associated Press)

The Angels and Dodgers wrap up their two-game Freeway Series, with Reid Detmers and Tyler Anderson starting on the mound for their respective teams. First pitch is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. PT.

By Jack HarrisStaff Writer 

Here’s what you need to know

ICYMI: Tony Gonsolin continues stellar start as Dodgers beat Angels to open Freeway Series

By Jack Harris

The first time Tony Gonsolin walked off the mound mid-inning Tuesday night, it was by accident, the Dodgers starter heading for the dugout prematurely when he mistakenly thought the second out in the third inning was the third.

In the top of the seventh, Gonsolin vacated the rubber in the middle of an inning again. This time there was no mix up. When manager Dave Roberts came to pull him after 6 1/3 scoreless innings, he didn’t have a choice.

The Dodgers went on to beat the Angels in the first of a two-game Freeway Series at Dodger Stadium, winning 2-0 behind a bases-loaded walk from Angels starter Noah Syndergaard in the fourth, a solo home run by Mookie Betts in the eighth, and a save from closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth after he escaped a bases-loaded jam.

Read more >>>

