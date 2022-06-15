Angels vs. Dodgers: Live updates, start time and analysis

ICYMI: Tony Gonsolin continues stellar start as Dodgers beat Angels to open Freeway Series

The first time Tony Gonsolin walked off the mound mid-inning Tuesday night, it was by accident, the Dodgers starter heading for the dugout prematurely when he mistakenly thought the second out in the third inning was the third.

In the top of the seventh, Gonsolin vacated the rubber in the middle of an inning again. This time there was no mix up. When manager Dave Roberts came to pull him after 6 1/3 scoreless innings, he didn’t have a choice.

The Dodgers went on to beat the Angels in the first of a two-game Freeway Series at Dodger Stadium, winning 2-0 behind a bases-loaded walk from Angels starter Noah Syndergaard in the fourth, a solo home run by Mookie Betts in the eighth, and a save from closer Craig Kimbrel in the ninth after he escaped a bases-loaded jam.

Read more >>>