Four-division champion Canelo Alvarez (53-1-2, 36 KOs) steps back into the ring for the first time in over a year when he takes on super middleweight crownholder Callum Smith (27-0, 19 KOs) on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio.

Be sure to check back here for updates from the undercard followed by live round-by-round updates of the Alvarez vs. Smith bout.