Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Canelo Álvarez, left, and Jaime Munguia pose during their weigh-in Friday ahead of their super-middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.
(Cris Esqueda /Golden Boy via Getty Images)

Follow along as Canelo Álvarez defends his undisputed super-middleweight crown against Jaime Munguia at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

By Manouk Akopyan

Canelo Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 knockouts) will defend his undisputed super-middleweight title against Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs), a Mexican countryman who grew up admiring Álvarez’s accolades.

The Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown was served with some drama when Álvarez and his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya reignited a longstanding feud with a verbal battle that went viral.

Although De La Hoya is backing Munguia, the build-up between the four-division champion Álvarez, 33, and undefeated upstart Munguia, 27, has been entirely respectful.

All love will be lost once the opening bell rings. And one big question remains: Will there be a passing of the torch?

Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia betting odds

Canelo Álvarez is listed as a -525 betting favorite, and Jaime Munguia is listed as a +380 betting underdog.

The over/under for the total number of rounds the fight is set to last is listed at 10.5.

A full breakdown of bets and methods of victory can be seen here, as offered by DraftKings.

How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight 

Canelo Álvarez poses during his weigh-in Friday in Las Vegas.
(Cris Esqueda / Golden Boy via Getty Images)

The fight between Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguia will be available via pay-per-view for $89.99 on Prime Video and DAZN (subscription required) or on PPV.com (no subscription required).

Ringwalks are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PDT. The pay-per-view portion of the fight card begins at 5.

If you’re in Las Vegas and want to attend the fight at T-Mobile Arena, tickets can be purchased through AXS.com, the event’s official ticket distribution service.

On Tap Sports has a directory featuring all of the bars and restaurants around the country that will be airing the event.

Fathom Events is also bringing the fight to select movie theaters around the country.

