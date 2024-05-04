Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Canelo Álvarez, left, and Jaime Munguia pose during their weigh-in Friday ahead of their super-middleweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

Canelo Álvarez (60-2-2, 39 knockouts) will defend his undisputed super-middleweight title against Jaime Munguia (43-0, 34 KOs), a Mexican countryman who grew up admiring Álvarez’s accolades.

The Cinco de Mayo weekend showdown was served with some drama when Álvarez and his former promoter Oscar De La Hoya reignited a longstanding feud with a verbal battle that went viral.

Although De La Hoya is backing Munguia, the build-up between the four-division champion Álvarez, 33, and undefeated upstart Munguia, 27, has been entirely respectful.

All love will be lost once the opening bell rings. And one big question remains: Will there be a passing of the torch?