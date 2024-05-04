Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia: Live updates, start time, how to watch and betting odds

Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia betting odds
Canelo Álvarez is listed as a -525 betting favorite, and Jaime Munguia is listed as a +380 betting underdog.
The over/under for the total number of rounds the fight is set to last is listed at 10.5.
A full breakdown of bets and methods of victory can be seen here, as offered by DraftKings.
How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Jaime Munguia fight
The fight between Canelo Álvarez and Jaime Munguia will be available via pay-per-view for $89.99 on Prime Video and DAZN (subscription required) or on PPV.com (no subscription required).
Ringwalks are expected to begin around 8 p.m. PDT. The pay-per-view portion of the fight card begins at 5.
If you’re in Las Vegas and want to attend the fight at T-Mobile Arena, tickets can be purchased through AXS.com, the event’s official ticket distribution service.
On Tap Sports has a directory featuring all of the bars and restaurants around the country that will be airing the event.
Fathom Events is also bringing the fight to select movie theaters around the country.